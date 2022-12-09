Elaine B. Rogers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 78. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service.

Elaine, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillian Irene Harmon Blevins was born in South Williams, WV and raised in Kentucky. She enjoyed being around young people and loved children. Elaine was a very good person with a big heart. She enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Gwen and Polly Vaughn; two brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Charles Rogers; sons, James William Vaughn (Margaret) and Dr. Michael Kevin Rogers (Dr. Karen Rogers); daughters, Julianne Wilson (Dale) and Janelle Rogers (Karl Dufer); brother, Steve Blevins; sister, Anita Blevins and eight grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.