Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Eileen Kay Ambrose

Published

Eileen Kay Amborse of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 66. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services being planned.

She is a native of Tawas, Michigan and the daughter of the late James and Sharon Wampler Ambrose. Eileen was a homemaker and a high school graduate. She loved Disney characters, especially Eeyore. She enjoyed games of all kinds, spending time with her family, taking in kids who needed her and she was lovingly known as “Mamaleen”. She was loved by all who knew her and she loved all of her kids even if they were blood related or not.    

Eileen is survived by her children, Phillip Ambrose and Chrystal Ambrose, brothers, Lee (Angela) Ambrose, Jimmy (Sarah) Ambrose, Billy (Andrea) Ambrose, sister, Jada (Dennis) Carney four grandchildren, Jennasin Newsom, Nicholas Ambrose, Chase Ambrose, Titus Bumpus and two great grandchildren, Jalyn and Brooks Newsom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023