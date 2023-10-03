Eileen Kay Ambrose

Eileen Kay Amborse of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 66. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services being planned.

She is a native of Tawas, Michigan and the daughter of the late James and Sharon Wampler Ambrose. Eileen was a homemaker and a high school graduate. She loved Disney characters, especially Eeyore. She enjoyed games of all kinds, spending time with her family, taking in kids who needed her and she was lovingly known as “Mamaleen”. She was loved by all who knew her and she loved all of her kids even if they were blood related or not.

Eileen is survived by her children, Phillip Ambrose and Chrystal Ambrose, brothers, Lee (Angela) Ambrose, Jimmy (Sarah) Ambrose, Billy (Andrea) Ambrose, sister, Jada (Dennis) Carney four grandchildren, Jennasin Newsom, Nicholas Ambrose, Chase Ambrose, Titus Bumpus and two great grandchildren, Jalyn and Brooks Newsom.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.