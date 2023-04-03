EF-2 Tornado Causes Damage in Rutherford and Cannon Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a strong EF-2 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Rutherford County, causing significant damage to the area. The tornado then moved northeast through Readyville before lifting northwest of Woodbury in Cannon County.

There were no reported injuries or fatalities.

According to the NWS damage survey team, the tornado had estimated peak winds of up to 130 mph and a path length of 16.2 miles. The maximum path width was a quarter of a mile, and the tornado was on the ground from 1:41 AM to 1:58 AM local time.

Several homes and businesses in the affected areas suffered significant damage, including torn-off roofs, broken windows, and downed trees and power lines. The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and the Cannon County Emergency Management Agency are working closely with local first responders to assess the damage and assist those affected.