Edwin Ernest “Ed” Matchett, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 82. Mr. Matchett was born in Frankfort, Indiana to the late Orville and Leona Wallace Matchett. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of Purdue University. Mr. Matchett then went on to work as a Mechanical Engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center and was a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Strain and Marilyn MacDonald. Mr. Matchett is survived by his wife, Karen Matchett; one son, Trevor Matchett and his wife Lisa Merryman Matchett; one daughter, Tracy Matchett; and four grandchildren, Aidan and Mairenn Matchett and Samantha and Savannah Sutton. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You May Also Like
News
SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
News
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
News
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
Sports
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...