Edwin Ernest “Ed” Matchett, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 82. Mr. Matchett was born in Frankfort, Indiana to the late Orville and Leona Wallace Matchett. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of Purdue University. Mr. Matchett then went on to work as a Mechanical Engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center and was a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Strain and Marilyn MacDonald. Mr. Matchett is survived by his wife, Karen Matchett; one son, Trevor Matchett and his wife Lisa Merryman Matchett; one daughter, Tracy Matchett; and four grandchildren, Aidan and Mairenn Matchett and Samantha and Savannah Sutton. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.