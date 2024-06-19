Edward Woodville Dorrell Jr.

Edward Woodville (Woody) Dorrell Jr. died at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN on June 16, 2024 at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Woodville Dorrell, Sr., and Ruby Barnes Dorrell; and his siblings, Robert Grant Dorrell, and Tamra Sue Dorrell Hanneken. He is survived by his wife, Lois; their children, Melany Erin Proctor (Wade) and Nathaniel Shawn Dorrell (Kathy); and their nine grandchildren: Erin Proctor, Alex Proctor, Alex Proctor (Brooke), Graham Dorrell, Abigail Dorrell House (Payton), and Joy, Esther, Elijah, Isaac, and Joseph Dorrell. Woody was known for his love of Jesus, being a prayer warrior, a First Baptist Tullahoma deacon, a faithful Sunday School teacher (50+ years), a Royal Ambassador Leader, AEDC Scientific Programmer (42+ years), bicyclist, jogger, walker, St. Louis Cardinal’s fan, coin collector, avid reader, and crossword puzzler. Woody loved being “Goosey” to his nine grandchildren. He was a 15 ½ year melanoma survivor, who willingly played guinea pig at Vanderbilt and The National Institute of Health. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, at First Baptist Church of Tullahoma from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The funeral service, led by Rev. Jimmy West and Rev. Nathan Dorrell, will immediately follow at 4:00pm. A private burial will be held on Monday, June 24th at the Proctor Family Cemetery in McEwan, TN. Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN and Spann Funeral Home in Dickson, TN are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Woody’s memory to one of the following: The Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions (First Baptist Church Tullahoma, designate for Lottie Moon); Reflecting the Truth Ministries, (RTTM, 7410 Rock Creek Rd. Tullahoma, TN 37388); Baptist Collegiate Ministries at Motlow State Community College (BCM P.O. Box 682, Tullahoma, TN 37388); or Eric and Erin Campbell Southeast Asia Love Gift (P.O. Box 702, Tullahoma, TN 37388).