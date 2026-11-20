Edward Lee Huffman, age 77, passed away on November 11, 2026. Born near Castalian Springs, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Allen and Ella Inez Huffman. He spent his early years in Nashville before growing up in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where he spent much of his childhood and school years.

Edward proudly served in the United States Army, earning the National Defense Service Medal and qualifying as a Sharpshooter with the Rifle before receiving an honorable discharge. His working years included Mid South Uniforms, driving for Tom’s Snacks in Tullahoma, and later serving as a security guard at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, where he eventually retired.

A quiet and private man who enjoyed good conversation with those willing to take the time, Edward found happiness in simple pleasures. He loved cooking, fishing, western movies, and his favorite Christmas traditions of watching It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. His Christian faith was a steady part of his daily life, as he faithfully listened to Bible recordings narrated by Alexander Scourby.

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He also had a lifelong curiosity for learning. What began as an effort to better understand his daughter’s interest in computers grew into a passion for building them. He eventually built approximately a dozen computers and shared that interest by building computers for his children and grandchildren during their high school years. He also left behind an 82-page collection of childhood memories, which he continued updating just days before his passing.

Edward is survived by his sister, Judy Horner (Rick) of Mesa, Arizona; his daughters, Kimberly Smith (Anthony) and Misty Huffman; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with another on the way; two nephews; one niece; and a cousin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be laid to rest at Holland Hill Cemetery in Normandy, Tennessee. Arrangements are being handled by Tullahoma Funeral Home, with a graveside service and military honors at 2:00 p.m.