Edward L. Knott Sr. of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 82. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.

A native of Sewanee, he was the son of the late Manuel M. and Nancy Savannah Smith Knott. Mr. Knott was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball teams through the years. He was a U S Army veteran and served in the Military Police.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dawson Tyler Knott.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Knott is survived by his wife, Delores Knott of Manchester; son, Edward L. Knott Jr (Mary) of Manchester; sisters, Jackie Bowman (Taylor) and Julia Ann Knott, both of Summerville; granddaughter, Keesha Renee Knott; great nephew, Jacob Knight of Gruetli-Laager and great niece, Rylee Westerfield of Monteagle.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.