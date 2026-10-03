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Obituaries

Edward Arthur Hill

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Eddie Hill of Manchester, TN, passed from this life September 29, 2026, at the age of 69.  Eddie was born in Shelbyville, TN to his late parents Robert and Leota Hill. He worked for C&H Construction for 25 years. Eddie was a hardworking man, and a handyman who could fix just about anything. He was also a plumber. He loved to fish, grill steaks, watch westerns, NCIS, NASCAR racing, the Chicago Bears, and especially loved to watch Mountain Monsters with his daughter Addilyn. He also loved to compete with his best friend Steve in the Mud Bog.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Robert Mack Hill.

Eddie is survived by his wife Leighanne Gannon Hill, his children Addilyn Isabella Hill, Carol Lee Curtis (Stephen), and Chris Hill (Brandy), his grandchildren Hunter Koger (Caleb), Cara Romberg, Seth Hill, Kiley Curtis (Kaelea), and Hannah Curtis, great-grandchildren Mason Koger, Magnolia Koger, Akila Pierce, Asher Curtis, and Charlie Halliday, his sister Debbie Warren (Mitchell), and his best fur baby friend Daisy.

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Not only did Eddie love his friends and family very much, but he also loved and was loved very much by his wife’s family, The Gannon Family.

Special Message from Leighanne: You showed me what true love was. I will love you always and forever.

Special message from Addilyn: To my loving Daddy, I’m going to miss you so much. I love you with all my heart. I will meet you in heaven one day.

A Celebration of life will take place at Manchester Church of God in Manchester, TN at a later date to be determined.

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Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hill family. centralfuneralhomellc@gmail.com 931-723-7774:

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