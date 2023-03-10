Edna Ruth Crawford Lewis, of Manchester, TN, died peacefully at her home on March 10, 2023. She was born to the late Frank Grady and Lucille (Dunn) Crawford on May 20, 1928, in Stephenson Community in Hillsboro, Tennessee. After graduating from high school in May 1945, she worked at Camp Forrest, a prisoner-of-war camp for Italian and German POWs during World War II. When her husband, Doyle, opened his first Esso station she assisted him with bookwork while raising their three children. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and was happiest surrounded by her family and being of service to them. She had a natural talent for making a house a home. Sitting down to eat at her dining room table was a treat and surely one of the best meals you’d ever had. That is, until she cooked for you again. She tended to her flowers and her people, giving both the right balance of nurturing and space to grow. A devoted wife and mother with a heart to serve others and take care of what needed to be done, her life was testament to the most admirable qualities of a wife and mother: hard work, devotion, care, and dependability. Edna Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Doyle E. Lewis, Sr. and son-in-law Mack Hulvey and is survived by their three children, Doyle “Butch” Lewis, Jr., Debra Hulvey, and Connie (Gary) Hunt, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with her grandson, Matthew Hulvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital, or children’s charity of your choice. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.