Eddie Wayne Wiser of Manchester passed this life on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his daughter’s residence at the age of 76. Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Redden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until the service time.

Mr. Wiser, a native of Manchester was the son of the late John and Minnie Smith Wiser. He was a U S Army National Guard veteran and enjoyed fishing and listening to music. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren and great grandson. He always enjoyed going for breakfast and visiting with friends at the Stones Fort Restaurant in Manchester. He will be greatly missed by his Dachshund, “Baby”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Wiser; brothers, Bill, Horace, Stanley and Ronnie Wiser and sister, Nellie Wiser Bowen.

Mr. Wiser is survived by daughters, Angela Jones (Gerald) and Heather Wiser, both of Manchester; sister, Kathy Wiser Hayes (Johnny) of Dickson and Mary Wiser Reed of Manchester; grandchildren, Eleasah Jones Proffitt (Dalton), Missy Jones Holder (Zach) and Ashley Rieben Goodrich (Jonathon) and great grandson, Ethan Holder.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.