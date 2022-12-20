Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Eddie Wayne Wiser

Published

Eddie Wayne Wiser of Manchester passed this life on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his daughter’s residence at the age of 76. Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Redden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until the service time.

Mr. Wiser, a native of Manchester was the son of the late John and Minnie Smith Wiser. He was a U S Army National Guard veteran and enjoyed fishing and listening to music. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren and great grandson. He always enjoyed going for breakfast and visiting with friends at the Stones Fort Restaurant in Manchester. He will be greatly missed by his Dachshund, “Baby”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Wiser; brothers, Bill, Horace, Stanley and Ronnie Wiser and sister, Nellie Wiser Bowen.
Mr. Wiser is survived by daughters, Angela Jones (Gerald) and Heather Wiser, both of Manchester; sister, Kathy Wiser Hayes (Johnny) of Dickson and Mary Wiser Reed of Manchester; grandchildren, Eleasah Jones Proffitt (Dalton), Missy Jones Holder (Zach) and Ashley Rieben Goodrich (Jonathon) and great grandson, Ethan Holder.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022