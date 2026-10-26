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Early Voting in Tennessee Ends Thursday; Statewide Turnout Running Ahead of 2022

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Tennessee voters have just a few days remaining to cast their ballots early ahead of the November 3 general election.

Early voting ends Thursday, October 29, giving voters  through Thursday to visit their county’s designated early voting locations.

Voter participation has been strong across Tennessee. According to figures reported by the Tennessee Secretary of State, more than 665,600 Tennesseans had voted through the first eight days of early voting. That represents a 57% increase over the same point in the 2022 midterm election, although turnout remains below the pace recorded in 2018.

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The November 3 ballot includes races for Tennessee governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state legislative seats and various other offices.

Voters must present an acceptable government-issued photo ID, such as a Tennessee driver’s license or U.S. passport, when casting their ballot.

Early voting locations and hours vary by county. Voters can find their polling locations and additional election information at GoVoteTN.gov.

Those who do not vote early can cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

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