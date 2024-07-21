Early Voting for Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and County General Elections Continues Through July 27

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages all registered Tennessee voters to utilize the early voting period for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and the County General Elections as a safe and secure way to cast their ballots.

“We want all registered Tennessee voters to make their voices heard during the early voting period,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage them to make a plan and cast a ballot during early voting.”

Early voting runs through Saturday, July 27. Registered Tennessee voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“Registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times during early voting than they would see on Election Day,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Now is the time for registered voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government can be used even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Citizens can view early voting turnout data, see a list of candidates, view a sample ballot, and download the GoVoteTN app by clicking here. For more information, you can also visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Thursday, August 1, 2024 is voting day in Coffee County. Early voting is being held Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Early Voting Hours:

Manchester:

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, TN 37355

Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM

Tullahoma:

C.D. Stamps Community Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Contact the Coffee County Election office for extended hours: (931) 723-5103.

Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot