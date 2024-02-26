Early Voting ends on Tuesday February 27, 2024

The last day to early vote is Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Here are the early voting locations in Coffee County:

Manchester: 8AM-4:30PM

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, Tennessee 37355-2456

Tullahoma:9AM-4:30PM

C. D. Stamps Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388

Find the sample ballot here:

https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5073/March-5-2024-Republican-Primary-Sample-Ballot

Administrator of Coffee County Elections, Andy Farrar, urges voters that plan to vote on voting day, March 5, 2024 to do the following:

As of Friday, February 24, 2024, of the 36, 484 registered voters in Coffee County, 5.92% had early voted.