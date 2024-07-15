Early Voting Continues; Review Thunder Radio’s Political Forum

Thursday, August 1, 2024 is voting day in Coffee County. Early voting is being held Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Early Voting Hours:
Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, TN 37355
Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM
Tullahoma:
C.D. Stamps Community Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Contact the Coffee County Election office for extended hours: (931) 723-5103.
Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot
Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot
Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot
Thunder Radio’s political forum for the upcoming August General Election was held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio welcomed candidates involved in contested races.
The event was held Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester at 117 E. Fort St.
Coffee County Mayoral Candidates:
David Nipper
Dennis Hunt
Roxanne Patton
Manchester City Mayor Candidates:
Joey Hobbs
Bill Nickels
Not in attendance: Bob Bellamy (Mr. Bellamy advised Thunder Radio he would be unable to attend the event)
Manchester Aldermen:
Harold Rocky Jones
Joe Pat Cope
Ryan French
Julie Anderson
Shannon Fletcher
John Fletcher
Not in attendance:
Wilma Thomas
James Threet
Hear excerpts from the forum on Thunder Radio’s show, “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 starting at 3PM.