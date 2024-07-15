Early Voting Continues; Review Thunder Radio’s Political Forum

Thursday, August 1, 2024 is voting day in Coffee County. Early voting is being held Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Early Voting Hours:

Manchester:

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, TN 37355

Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM

Tullahoma:

C.D. Stamps Community Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Contact the Coffee County Election office for extended hours: (931) 723-5103.

Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot

Thunder Radio’s political forum for the upcoming August General Election was held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio welcomed candidates involved in contested races.

The event was held Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester at 117 E. Fort St.

Coffee County Mayoral Candidates:

David Nipper

Dennis Hunt

Roxanne Patton

Manchester City Mayor Candidates:

Joey Hobbs

Bill Nickels

Not in attendance: Bob Bellamy (Mr. Bellamy advised Thunder Radio he would be unable to attend the event)

Manchester Aldermen:

Harold Rocky Jones

Joe Pat Cope

Ryan French

Julie Anderson

Shannon Fletcher

John Fletcher

Not in attendance:

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

Hear excerpts from the forum on Thunder Radio’s show, “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 starting at 3PM.