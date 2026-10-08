Early Voting Begins in Coffee County

Voters Encouraged to Review Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Before Casting Their Ballot

Coffee, Tenn. – Early voting for the November 3 election begins on October 14, 2026, and continues through October 29, 2026, providing voters with a convenient opportunity to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Andy Farrar, Administrator of Elections for Coffee County, encourages voters to take advantage of the early voting period and prepare in advance by reviewing their ballot, including the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on this year’s ballot.

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“Early voting provides voters with flexibility and convenience,” said Administrator Farrar. “Before heading to the polls, voters should review the proposed constitutional amendments so they can make informed decisions and help keep lines moving efficiently for everyone.”

“Early voting provides Tennesseans with a convenient opportunity to cast their ballot on a schedule that works for them,” added Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Before voting, I encourage all voters to review the three proposed constitutional amendments and visit GoVoteTN.gov for trusted election information.”

Election officials note that constitutional amendment questions often contain language that may require additional time to review and consider. Voters who familiarize themselves with the amendments beforehand can spend more time making informed decisions and less time reading lengthy ballot language in the voting booth.