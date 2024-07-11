Early voting begins in Coffee County Friday, July 12th

Thursday, August 1, 2024 is voting day in Coffee County. Early voting is being held Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024.
The following offices will be on the August
State Primary ballot:
· United States Senate
· United States House of Representatives
(4th Congressional District)
· Tennessee State Senate
(16th Senatorial District)
· Tennessee House of Representatives
(47th House District)
· State Executive Committeeman
· State Executive Committeewoman
· Judges (Supreme & Appellate)
Retention Questions
County Offices:
General Election for all county offices,
County School Board Members, and Manchester and Tullahoma City School Board Members
Municipal Elections:
Manchester City:
· Mayor-4 year term
· 3 Aldermen-4 year term
Tullahoma City:
· Mayor-4 year term
· 3 Aldermen-4 year term
Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot
Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot
Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot
Early Voting Hours:
Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, TN 37355
Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM
Tullahoma:
C.D. Stamps Community Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Contact the Coffee County Election office for extended hours: (931) 723-5103