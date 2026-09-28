Early Bird Registration for annual Tullahoma Wobble Gobble runs through end of October

Registration is open for the 7th annual Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5K run/walk.

Last year’s race pulled in 474 registered participants. This year’s event will be Saturday, Nov. 21st. This year’s race will once again run down Tullahoma’s well known Jackson and Atlantic Streets.

The Downtown Tullahoma area will be highlighted at the start and finish of the race along with other locations like the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, South Jackson Civic Center, multiple historic downtown churches, City Hall, and more along the course.

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One key site is History Park (103 NE Atlantic) which was the location of the original Tullahoma depot until World War II. A 1964 L&N Caboose purchased from the Tennessee Central Railway Museum by the Tullahoma Historic Preservation Society in 2000 now marks the location. The caboose typifies the important part the railroad has played in the history of Tullahoma. It was responsible for the city’s location in 1852 about midway between Nashville and Chattanooga and made Tullahoma an important railroad terminal.

Early bird registration is open through Oct. 31, is $35 and guarantees an event tee shirt. Kids registration is $20 (ages 6-17) and lil turkeys (under 5) are free but should still register.

For more information or to register, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/ Tullahoma/TACCWobbleGobble5k