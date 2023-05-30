Dwight Wiser passed this life on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the age of 74 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12 Noon at the Tullahoma First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Wiser was the son of the late Charles Edwin and Annie Belle Broadrick Wiser. He was an ordained Elder in the Church of the Nazarene and pastored for over 40 years. He and his late wife, Janet Elaine Wiser were married for 41 years and raised and cared for many foster children through the years.

In addition to his wife, Janet Elaine Wiser, he was preceded in death by sons, Bruce Alan Wiser and Bobby Tanner.

Mr. Wiser is survived by daughters, Christina Hobbs (Jimmy) and Rebecca Bell (James), both of McMinnville; brothers, Kenneth Wiser (Carol) of Dickson, TN and Dennis Wiser (Charlotte) of Idaho; grandchildren, Dylan, Makalie and Amber Hobbs, Destiny Pack, Jacob Bell (April), Zack Bell, B J Tanner (Tosha), Kyle and Brittany Tanner and Nolan and David Wiser and many great grandchildren, family members and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.