Dusty Elam, Men’s Adult Basketball Leagues Returning to Manchester Rec Center

Basketball leagues are returning to the Manchester Recreation Center, with registration now open for the Dusty Elam and Men’s Adult League seasons.

The Dusty Elam league is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade, including homeschool students. Registration is $50 per team, with an Oct. 5 deadline. The Rec Center is also looking for volunteer coaches.

The Men’s Adult League is open to players ages 18 and older. Teams can have up to 10 players, with a registration fee of $500 per team. The deadline to register is Nov. 1, and each team must have a captain.

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Registration for both leagues can be completed at the Manchester Recreation Center front desk.

For more information, contact Miranda Edwards at medwards@cityofmanchestertn.gov.