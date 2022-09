Signups for the Dusty Elam Youth Basketball league are now underway and will continue through October 7.

Registration cost is $50 and financial assistance is available for anyone who needs it.

Age groups are k-1st, 2nd-3rd and 4th-tgh boys and girls.

Practices will begin the week of October 17 with games beginning on Saturday, November 12 at the Manchester Rec Center Gymnasium.

For more information, contact Claire Jolley at 931-728-0273 or email cjolley@cityofmanchestertn.com.