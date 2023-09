Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade interested in basketball can now sign up for the Dusty Elam Basketball League.

Signups are from Sept. 12 through Oct. 16 at the Manchester Recreation Center – 557 N. Woodland St.

Registration is $50 per player. Practices will start Oct. 23 and games will begin Nov. 11. Practices will be held in teh gym at the Manchester Rec Center.

For more information, contact Gilberto Infante at 931-728-0273 or email ginfante@cityofmanchestertn.com.