Duck River Watershed spring clean-up event this Saturday

The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce its second Spring Clean-up event slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Society is a non-profit organization that is based in Coffee County, Tennessee. The DRWS focuses on ensuring that the Duck River watershed continues to benefit those that live, work and recreate in it.
Last year’s event featured 50+ volunteers who picked up over 3,000 pounds of refuse from the waterway.
The Spring Clean-up will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12:00-4:00p.m. All participants should meet at the Firelake Public Use and Boat Ramp Area, located on River Forge Road, in Manchester, TN. In case of rain the event will take place Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 12-4p.m.
This event is in collaboration with the Tennessee Duck River Agency, Coffee County Middle School, Coffee County Rural Solid Waste, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The Duck River Watershed Society is in need of community volunteers/volunteer groups to help with cleaning up parts of Normandy Lake down to the Winter water drawdown line.
Please help sustain one of the nation’s and world’s most diverse watersheds.
Additional information about the Duck River:
- Did you know that the Duck River runs for 280 miles through middle-Tennessee and provides drinking water for over 300,000 on a daily basis?
- The Duck River has over 60 different types of Mussel Species, 150 Fish Species, 15 Frog and Turtle Species, and all totaled over 650 different species living in its waterway.
- Some of the ‘Ducks’ species are found nowhere else on the planet and are endangered.
