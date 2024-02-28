Duck River Watershed Society-Spring Clean-up; please pre-register

Join the Duck River Watershed Society at the third annual Spring Clean-up event slated for Saturday, March 2, 2024.The Society is a non-profit organization that is based in Coffee County, Tennessee. The DRWS is a membership organization that focuses on building sustainability, health and education relative to America’s most diverse waterway, the Duck River. Over 650 aquatic species call the Duck their home, while 300,000 people a day utilize this important waterway for their drinking water.
The 2024 event is the third one to date. Over the first two years the volunteer corp of over 125 individuals and families collected five tons of garbage, and removed over 175 tires from the watershed around the Fire Lake Boat Launch and Normandy Lake areas.
The Spring Clean-up will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 12:00-3:00p.m. All participants should meet at the Fire Lake Public Use and Boat Ramp Area, located on River Forge Road, in Manchester, TN. This is a free event that features new and exciting SWAG giveaways, food, and a sense of purpose by helping to build sustainability for the Duck River.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Bonnaroo Works Fund, LKQ Corporation, The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and is in collaboration with the Tennessee Duck River Agency, Coffee County Middle School, and Coffee County Rural Solid Waste.
There is a need of community volunteers/volunteer groups to help us with cleaning up parts of Normandy Lake down to the Winter water drawdown line.
For more information about the event and to register, please visit the following site: https://drwsspringcleanup.swell.gives/
You May Also Like
News
SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
News
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
News
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
Sports
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...