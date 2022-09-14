Duck River Watershed Society Fall River Expedition sets off in Manchester September 25

The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce that it’s Corp of Discovery team will be canoeing the entire 280+ mile length of the Duck River from September 25-October 8, 2022. This trip will be led by the society’s founder Kevin Vann.



The goal of this trip is to highlight the ecological, recreational, and economic importance of one of the world’s most unique and diverse rivers to those that benefit from its existence.



Kevin will be joined by fellow board members, and community leaders, as he progresses along the 280 mile route. He also will welcome any other kindred-spirited individuals to join him.



The canoe push-off will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from the river’s headwaters at the Old Stone Fort Golf Club in Manchester, TN.

For additional information please visit the following URLS or email addresses:



Kevin Vann, DRWS President: kvann59@hotmail.com



Christian Rieseberg, DRWS Vice-chair/Treasurer: cfrccin@gmail.com, 205-382-3955