Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Duck River Watershed Society Fall River Expedition sets off in Manchester September 25

Published

The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce that it’s Corp of Discovery team will be canoeing the entire 280+ mile length of the Duck River from September 25-October 8, 2022. This trip will be led by the society’s founder Kevin Vann.


The goal of this trip is to highlight the ecological, recreational, and economic importance of one of the world’s most unique and diverse rivers to those that benefit from its existence.


Kevin will be joined by fellow board members, and community leaders, as he progresses along the 280 mile route. He also will welcome any other kindred-spirited individuals to join him.


The canoe push-off will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from the river’s headwaters at the Old Stone Fort Golf Club in Manchester, TN.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.


For additional information please visit the following URLS or email addresses:

Kevin Vann, DRWS President: kvann59@hotmail.com


Christian Rieseberg, DRWS Vice-chair/Treasurer: cfrccin@gmail.com, 205-382-3955

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022