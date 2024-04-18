Duck River Utility Commission posts Notice of Carbon Bed Maintenance; slight change in water taste could occur

The Following was posted on April 15, 2024:

The Duck River Utility Commission, water supplier to Manchester, Tullahoma, and the

surrounding communities is well known for producing the highest quality water. The

Commission utilizes a state-of-the-art multiple filter process to purify the water and has received numerous accolades including several best tasting water awards as a result.

The DRUC process includes enhanced coagulation, settling, and membrane ultrafiltration. In addition, the DRUC also uses activated carbon contactors to double filter the water creating the great tasting water enjoyed by the local residents. These four carbon filters are as large as a small house and continuously polish the taste of the water.

However, approximately every five years the granular carbon must be replaced at a cost exceeding a half a million dollars. The replacement process is currently underway at the DRUC water filtration plant and takes approximately four days to complete. During this maintenance event, customers may notice a slight change in the taste of the water. All consumers should perceive improvement back to the normal great taste within a day or so after the work is complete and the water travels throughout the system.

Above all, it is important to note that the different taste in the water is in no way harmful or a health concern. The water reaching the customers continues to meet all USEPA and State regulations and is completely safe to drink. However, the DRUC is proud of the great taste of the water it produces and the high standards expected by the communities it serves. Therefore, the DRUC is currently in the process of designing a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the four carbon contactors at the plant, adding a second bank of four more filters which would allow

maintenance to occur on these systems while still operating the other carbon filters.

For additional information on the status of the maintenance or the planned upgrades, please contact Randal Braker, PE at the DRUC.