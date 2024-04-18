Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Duck River Utility Commission posts Notice of Carbon Bed Maintenance; slight change in water taste could occur

Published

The Following was posted on April 15, 2024:

The Duck River Utility Commission, water supplier to Manchester, Tullahoma, and the
surrounding communities is well known for producing the highest quality water. The
Commission utilizes a state-of-the-art multiple filter process to purify the water and has received numerous accolades including several best tasting water awards as a result.

The DRUC process includes enhanced coagulation, settling, and membrane ultrafiltration. In addition, the DRUC also uses activated carbon contactors to double filter the water creating the great tasting water enjoyed by the local residents. These four carbon filters are as large as a small house and continuously polish the taste of the water.
However, approximately every five years the granular carbon must be replaced at a cost exceeding a half a million dollars. The replacement process is currently underway at the DRUC water filtration plant and takes approximately four days to complete. During this maintenance event, customers may notice a slight change in the taste of the water. All consumers should perceive improvement back to the normal great taste within a day or so after the work is complete and the water travels throughout the system.
Above all, it is important to note that the different taste in the water is in no way harmful or a health concern. The water reaching the customers continues to meet all USEPA and State regulations and is completely safe to drink. However, the DRUC is proud of the great taste of the water it produces and the high standards expected by the communities it serves. Therefore, the DRUC is currently in the process of designing a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the four carbon contactors at the plant, adding a second bank of four more filters which would allow
maintenance to occur on these systems while still operating the other carbon filters.
For additional information on the status of the maintenance or the planned upgrades, please contact Randal Braker, PE at the DRUC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023