Duck River Electric’s Home Energy FREE Workshop

Learn how a few simple improvements can increase heating and cooling efficiency, lower energy bills, and create a more comfortable home.

The Home Energy Workshop sponsored by Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) is a FREE event. Seating is limited, so reserve your seat soon.

The Manchester workshop is Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:00 p.m. at DREMC office 209 E. Fort Street.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Enjoy a light supper and educational program presented by DREMC’s residential energy advisor, Pat Garrett. The team will also introduce programs and services designed to help DREMC members achieve their energy efficiency goals. Attendees will receive an energy efficiency starter kit to help them begin energy efficiency improvements; limit 1 per household.

Attendees must be DREMC members and at least 18 years old.

Information about rebates available through TVA EnergyRight Residential Services Program will be announced for retrofit upgrades and new homes to encourage energy efficiency. The rebates are designed to assist DREMC members in achieving their goals to improve energy efficiency year-round and create a more comfortable home.

If you have questions, please call (931) 680-5880 or (931) 680-5881.