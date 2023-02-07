Duane Lee Thorpe passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence at Morning Point Assisted Living Facility at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Martha Jane Shade Thorpe; his parents, Edith Patt Thorpe and Edgar Herbert Thorpe; brother, Edgar Henry Thorpe and nephew, James Stacey Thorpe.

Duane was born on August 27, 1930 in Flat River, Mo. He graduated from Flat River High School and Southeast Missouri State College with a degree in business. He was a banker in Memphis, TN for many years before moving to Tullahoma to be the president of American City Bank. After leaving the bank, he managed Willis Corroon Credit Union, retiring from there.

He was a former board member of Tullahoma Utilities Authority and Duck River Utilities. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, receiving the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir, cooked the men’s breakfast, and served on many committees. He loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and hiking. He and his grandson, Paul, hiked every trail to Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He played in the Tennessee Senior Olympics Golf tournament. He also partnered with grandson, Paul in many Special Olympic Golf Tournaments. They were selected to play in the National Special Olympics Golf Tournament held in California. Duane loved to fish with his grandson, Jack. They fished the lakes around Tullahoma, the rivers in the Smokey Mountains and the beaches and bays of Sanibel Island. He loved to travel. He visited every state in the United States. Nicaragua was a favorite of his in the winter, and he loved Sanibel Island in the U.S.

He leaves behind his daughter, Laura Casteel; son, Scott Thorpe (Vicky); grandsons, Jack Casteel (Julia) and Paul Casteel; great grandchildren, Callaghan and Hudson Casteel; nephew, Mike Thorpe (Diane); nieces, Tracy Petterson (Steve) and Amy Thorpe Wiley (Jim); sister in law, Lin Hodak(Bob) and special friend, Phyllis Boyd.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Tullahoma. A reception will be held at 1 PM with the service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.