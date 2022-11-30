Dry Food and Clothing Drive at Friday night CCH Basketball game

Coffee County Central High School principle Paul Parsley has announced a dry food and clothing drive at the Friday, December 2, night game between the Raiders and Tullahoma Wildcats at 100 Red Raider Drive. Tip off is at 6:00pm.

Below are the items we are collecting to donate to CCCHS Food Bag Pantry and the General Store for the needs of our community. No money will be collected.

Clothing:

1. Packaged undergarments (all sizes)

2. T-shirts lightly used and new (all sizes)

3. Jogging pants and shirts lightly used and new (all sizes)

4. Winter gloves lightly used and new (all sizes)

5. Winter headwear lightly used and new (all sizes)

6. Light winter jackets lightly used and new (all sizes)

Dry Food Drive:

1. Canned foods (vegetables, fruits, soups, etc…)

2. Dry cereal bowls

3. Cereal bars, etc…

4. Cheese and crackers (individual packages)

5. Tuna pouches and/or canned tuna

6. Spaghetti-o’s, beans and rice, beef stew, etc…

7. Heat and serve meals (pasta, etc…)