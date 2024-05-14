Drugs factor in Matheny’s death; DA says investigation continues

The Center for Forensic Medicine has completed Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny’s autopsy. Mayor Matheny was found discovered deceased, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at his home at 1909 E Lincoln St. in Tullahoma.

The report stated that when he did not show up for work, his home was checked. Matheny was discovered in the back seat of his car in the driveway of his home. The car was running and the air conditioning was on at the time. Matheny had spoken to his Chief of Staff by phone at 6PM the night before and nothing unusual had been noted during the call.

The autopsy report concluded that Matheny’s cause of death was from mixed cocaine, ethanol and mitragynine toxicity with contributory factors hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott told Thunder Radio that although the Center for Forensic Medicine has completed Mayor Matheny’s autopsy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not completed it’s investigation.