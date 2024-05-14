Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Drugs factor in Matheny’s death; DA says investigation continues

Published

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny

The Center for Forensic Medicine has completed Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny’s autopsy. Mayor Matheny was found discovered deceased, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at his home at 1909 E Lincoln St. in Tullahoma.

The report stated that when he did not show up for work, his home was checked. Matheny was discovered in the back seat of his car in the driveway of his home. The car was running and the air conditioning was on at the time. Matheny had spoken to his Chief of Staff by phone at 6PM the night before and nothing unusual had been noted during the call.

The autopsy report concluded that Matheny’s cause of death was from mixed cocaine, ethanol and mitragynine toxicity with contributory factors hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott told Thunder Radio that although the Center for Forensic Medicine has completed Mayor Matheny’s autopsy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not completed it’s investigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023