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Drought Conditions Worsen Across Southern Middle Tennessee, but Weekend Rain Offers Some Hope

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Photo from Southern Tennessee Weather

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Southern Middle Tennessee, with several counties experiencing severe to extreme drought following weeks of unusually warm temperatures and below-normal rainfall. However, some much-needed rain could arrive this weekend.

According to Peterson Media Group weather partner Southern Tennessee Weather, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data shows widespread moderate to severe drought across the region, with portions of Maury, Marshall, Bedford and Moore counties experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Conditions are somewhat less severe in Coffee, Franklin and Grundy counties, although dry conditions remain a concern throughout the area.

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A blog written by meteorologist Elijah Kirby, notes that much of Middle Tennessee has received two inches of rainfall or less over the past 30 days, with some locations recording less than half their normal precipitation. Temperatures have also averaged approximately two to six degrees above normal, contributing to increasingly dry soil and vegetation.

The drought is worsening statewide as well. According to the October 20 drought update cited by Southern Tennessee Weather, the percentage of Tennessee experiencing severe drought or worse increased from 36.93% to 48.15% in just one week. Areas experiencing extreme drought or worse jumped from 7.46% to 18.80%.

One growing concern is the increased risk of brush fires and wildfires. Dry grass, fallen leaves and low humidity create conditions that allow fires to ignite and spread more easily. Residents are encouraged to use caution with outdoor burning and other activities that could produce sparks.

There is some encouraging news in the forecast.

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Updated forecasts now indicate rain chances Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers Saturday, with rain becoming more likely Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday currently offers the better opportunity for widespread rainfall across the area.

Although the rain would be welcome, a single weekend of showers is unlikely to eliminate the significant moisture deficits that have developed across Southern Middle Tennessee.

Forecasters say a more sustained period of above-normal rainfall will likely be needed to bring meaningful improvement to the region’s drought conditions.

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