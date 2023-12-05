Connect with us

News

Driver Services hosting statewide food drive

Published

 The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is partnering with Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services and Mid-South Transplant Foundation for the Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.

From Monday, Dec. 4  through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, Tennesseans can bring non-perishable food items to any Driver Services Center in Tennessee. Food items will be donated to local food banks and organizations to help those in need.

“I encourage Tennesseans to show their volunteer spirit and support our winter food drive,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “Many of our fellow Tennesseans struggle with food insecurity. This holiday season, we can give the gift of kindness and help feed our neighbors.”

The Tullahoma Driver Services Center is located at 307 Industrial Blvd. Tullahoma, TN 37388. The office is open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

