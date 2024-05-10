Connect with us

News

Dress for Success day offers free interview apparel for local women

Published

The organization, “Unstoppable Women” is coming together next Tuesday in Manchester from 12 to 3 for the “Dress for Success Day”. The event will be held at Common John Brewing Company, located at 210 Woodbury Highway.

The event offers women -free interview appropriate outfits, make-up and accessories, as well as professionals on-site to assist women with their resumes and interviewing skills. Also head shots will be provided by Lauren Liggins Photography.

The event organizer, Megan Ferrell told Thunder Radio, “This is for any woman on any income level so please help us get the word out. The brewery will be closed that day so no one will know that you are there. It will be a safe place for you to come and shop (it’s all FREE.) If you know anyone that can benefit from this, please pass the word along. Life is tough right now, let us be a blessing to you!”

For folks wanting to donate interview-appropriate clothing for this event: The “Dress for Success Day” is accepting gently used clothes from 10AM to Noon that morning at the Common John Brewery site.

Unstoppable Women Organizer-Megan Farrell inside the Thunder Studios with Thunder Radio News Director, Tiffany Clutter

