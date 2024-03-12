Dream for Weave Foundation donates $4,000 to CHS Basketball programs

The Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation (DFW) on Tuesday presented a $4,000 donation to the Coffee County Central basketball programs – $2,000 for the Raider boys and $2,000 for the Lady Raiders.

The money was part of the money raised from the Border Battle between Coffee County and Warren County basketball teams in January that benefited the DFW Foundation.

“The foundation is really dedicated to improving the life of student athletes in Coffee County,” said Dream for Weave Foundation President Rob Clutter. “Most of the time those donations come in the form of scholarships for graduating athletes or direct contributions for athletes in need. But this money came as a direct result from these two teams’ performance on the court and we wanted to contribute back to two great programs.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DFW Foundation has two big fundraising events upcoming – a Radiothon on Thunder Radio Thursday, March 14, which will provide the opportunity for anyone to donate cash, checks, venmo or paypal; and the Thundies Sports Awards in May.

Learn more at dreamforweave.org.