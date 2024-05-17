Dr. Stuart A. Fulkerson, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Funeral services are slated for Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma, TN. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery following the service. Visitation will held Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Dave’s-Culbertson in Tullahoma, Tn from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the church until the service begins.



Stuart was born in Owensboro, KY to Ambrose and Virginia Crowe Fulkerson on June 22, 1949. He received his bachelors of degree in engineering from the University of Evansville, his masters of science degree from Murray State, and Doctor of Philosophy in astrophysics from the University of Kentucky.



Dr. Fulkerson worked for several years at the prestigious Environmental Research Institute of Michigan (ERIM) in Ann Arbor where he conducted studies in oceanic physics related to submarine detection and tracking. His colleagues at ERIM remember his dry wit and sense of humor.



He worked over 18 years at the Advanced Missile Signature Center (AMSC) at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) for the Aerospace Testing Alliance (ATA). There he was instrumental in the development of hypercubes which involved the simulation of surface-to-air missile (SAM) plume signatures within a 3D computer model providing spatial and spectral predictions anchored to measured data.



Stuart was active for many years in local community theatre where he directed several plays, acted, and served on the Executive Board of the Community Playhouse, Inc. (CPI) in various capacities (President, Vice President, and Librarian). As an artist, he also painted backdrops and worked on set decoration. Stuart loved to play jazz trumpet, classical guitar, and was learning keyboard. He also found building and painting vintage model airplanes relaxing.



Stuart loved his family and made weekly trips to Kentucky to help his ailing parents while still working full time in Tullahoma. After they passed, he continued helping with caregiving of his wife’s mother for 11 years until she recently passed.



Dr. Fulkerson loved God, his family and friends and was known as a kind and gentle man. He is preceded in death by his parents and father and mother in-law (John and Rosalie Moore). Stuart is survived by his wife Suzanne, brother-in-law Bob (Jan) Moore, many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved pets ( dogs, cats, and parrots).



Donations in his memory may be made to the South Jackson Performing Arts Center (SJPAC) Community Playhouse or to missions at Highland Baptist Church.



