Dr. Robert Gordon Johnson

Published

Dr. Robert Gordon Johnson, DC passed away on November 29, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 86. Bob was born on March 27, 1937 in Jamestown, NY to the late Erik and Mercedes Smith Johnson. He was a graduate of Jamestown High School and Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis. Dr. Johnson began his practice in Knoxville with his brother, Dr. Donald Johnson, DC. A chance remark by a traveling salesman that “Tullahoma needs a good chiropractor” brought him to this area in the late 1960s. He was active in several sports in his younger years as a Little League coach, volleyball player, and bicyclist. His later years were spent tinkering with antique Fords, watching Fox News, and enjoying a good meal at the Bell Buckle Café, Marvin’s, or Cracker Barrel. Dr. Johnson was a member of Highland Hills Church of Christ, and the Tullahoma Lions Club. In addition to his parents, Dr. Johnson was preceded in death his first wife, Marianne Johnson; three sisters, Virginia Barlow, Ruth Ann Noyd, and Mercedes Dyer; and three brothers, Donald, Richard, and Clifton Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Joy Perkins-Johnson; daughter, Cyndi Benson (Bill); grandchildren, Preston and Lacy Benson, Bryce Benson and Carey Blackburn, and Gabrielle Benson; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Gray Benson, all of Georgia. He is also survived by son Scott Mynatt (Kim); grandchildren Samantha and Rick Mount, Tabitha Mynatt, and Thomas Reynolds; and great-grandchildren Lana, Kai, and Sage Mount, and Emory Reynolds, all of Tennessee. He is also survived by daughter, Sarah Shepard (Dakota); and grandchildren Madeline, Ryker, Belle, and Aeris, all of Michigan. In addition, he is survived by step-daughter McKenzi Fanning (Michael); and step-grandchildren, Ella, Hollis, and Cade Fanning; and step-daughter Corynn Moyers (Ed); and step-grandchildren Cambree and Griffin Moyers; He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Lady Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Jim Dyer. Visitation for Dr. Johnson will be held on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Pat Allison officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to either Logan Chiropractic University, or to the Tullahoma Lions Club Sight Conservation Fund.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

