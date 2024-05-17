Dr. Ralph Raymond Jones, III of Manchester, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Raymond and Nancy Jones of Manchester, Tennessee.

He is survived by his loving wife Fay Jones of Manchester; sons, Thomas (Darlene) Jones of Frisco, TX, and Ben (Maggie) Jones of Milwaukee, WI; additionally, two grandchildren, Reece Jones & Margot Sasso-Jones. He is also survived by cousin, Patsy Pride of Newport News, VA.

Ralph was a dedicated and loving husband of almost 50 years, loving father, and great example of how a person should live his life. Born in Newport News, VA, Ralph lived the past 50 years here in TN, as an integral part of the community. Ralph was an AEDC Fellow, an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Manchester, a Corvette lover, and professional recycler. He will be greatly missed.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Manchester. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 to 3:00 preceding the service.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good Samaritan of Manchester, TN, PO BOX 281, 37349.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com