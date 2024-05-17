Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Dr. Ralph Raymond Jones III

Published

Dr. Ralph Raymond Jones, III of Manchester, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. 

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Raymond and Nancy Jones of Manchester, Tennessee. 

He is survived by his loving wife Fay Jones of Manchester; sons, Thomas (Darlene) Jones of Frisco, TX, and Ben (Maggie) Jones of Milwaukee, WI; additionally, two grandchildren, Reece Jones & Margot Sasso-Jones. He is also survived by cousin, Patsy Pride of Newport News, VA. 

Ralph was a dedicated and loving husband of almost 50 years, loving father, and great example of how a person should live his life. Born in Newport News, VA, Ralph lived the past 50 years here in TN, as an integral part of the community. Ralph was an AEDC Fellow, an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Manchester, a Corvette lover, and professional recycler. He will be greatly missed. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Manchester. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 to 3:00 preceding the service. 

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good Samaritan of Manchester, TN, PO BOX 281, 37349.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023