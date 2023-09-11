Dr. David Lynn Stockton, age 73, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on February 10, 1950 in Manchester, Tennessee to the late Paul Stockton and Helen Stockton who survives. David was a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and practiced in Tullahoma and Winchester for 30 years. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and received his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Tennessee in Memphis in 1976. David finished his internship and residency at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he received several honors in his field of practice. David loved his specialty, especially delivering babies, delivering thousands over his career. He also performed many gynecological surgeries. In his many years of practice, David always managed to attend his children’s activities. Traveling was his favorite hobby and he also loved his dogs. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and loving heart. He was also a long-time member of Harris Chapel United Methodist Church. David is survived by his mother, Helen Stockton of Tullahoma; his wife of 46 years, Joan (Montoye) Stockton; his daughter, Lori Lynn (Zachery) Mills of Brentwood, Tennessee; his son, David Bradley (Dr. Kathryn) Stockton of Rome, Georgia; grandchildren, Vivianne Claire Mills, Stockton Mills, Ford Stockton, and Wills Stockton; sister, Diane (Tony) Pierce; brother, Dale Stockton; brother-in-law, Mark (Mona) Montoye; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Paul Stockton and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Ruby Montoye. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:30pm-3:00pm with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Philip McAbee and Rev. Darrell Day officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mark Montoye, Dr. John Schull, Nick Roth, Lalisa Gammada, Zach Mills, and Cole Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Kinard, Dr. George Echles, Dr. Ephraim Gammada, and Major Montoye. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either The Heart Foundation of any animal rescue center. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.