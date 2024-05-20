Dozens of athletes honored, $36,000 in scholarships awarded at third annual Thundies Sports Awards

A sold out crowd of 320 packed the third annual Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 18, 2024) at First Baptist Church in Manchester.

Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation in partnership with Thunder Radio WMSR and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 3 dozen awards were presented at the Thundies.

In addition to individual award winners for all sports at Coffee County Central, awards were presented for Dennis Weaver Team of the Year, Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year, Dennis Weaver Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Coffee Middle Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Westwood Male Athlete of the Year. New this year – Westwood Female Athlete of the Year was renamed to the “Joel Vinson Female Athlete of the Year Award” in honor of the late basketball coach at Westwood. Joel’s granddaughters Bella and Olivia Vinson presented the award.

Award winners were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, community members, coaches and Coffee County Central administrators.

Also presented at the Thundies was $36,000 in scholarships from the foundation to help graduating athletes with their college and tech school educations.

“We launched this event three years ago with a vision to give our athletes an ESPYs style awards night where they can feel special for all the hard work and dedication they have given to our local sports programs,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “The scholarship funding has grown from $4,000 the first year of the foundation to $13,000 the first year we had the Thundies to $36,000 this year and we could not be ore proud of the growth and the impact the foundation is having on athletes not only while they are wearing red and black, but when they move on to their college and tech schools after they graduate here.”

A full list of award winners is below:

Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year – Madison Pruitt

Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year – Xavier Randolph

Dennis Weaver Team of the Year – Coffee County Central Lady Raider Basketball

Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year – Joe Pat Cope, Lady Raider basketball

Football Offensive Player of the Year – Brendon Sheppard

Football Defensive Player of the Year – Blayne Myers

Girls Soccer – Brooklynn Skipper

Volleyball – Madison Pruitt

Cross Country Boys – Cayden Miller

Cross County Girls – Kailee Rossman

Golf Boys – Noah Costello

Golf Girls – Araya Hughes

Basketball Boys – Jackson Shemwell

Basketball Girls – Olivia Vinson

Wrestling Boys – Jake Barlow

Wrestling Girls – Ellysia Jennings

Swimming Boys – Jack Stowe

Swimming Girls – Elsie Lazalier

Baseball – Cole Pippenger

Softball – Willow Carden

Tennis Boys – Liam Brow

Tennis Girls – Rylea McNamara

Track Boys – Xavier Randolph

Track Girls – Kailee Rossman

Soccer Boys – Ethan Sloan

Cheerleader – Anna Jones

Dancer of the Year – Bailey Kitts

Trap Shooter of the Year – Riley Bellomy

Fisherman of the Year – Caden Davis

CMS Male Athlete of the Year – Jaxon Pruitt

CMS Female Athlete of the Year – Adalyn Clark

Westwood Male Athlete of the Year – Maxon Troxler

Joel Vinson Female Athlete of the Year – Zallona Dillard

Freshman Male Athlete of the Year – Kaysen Lowery

Freshman Female Athlete of the Year – Jules Ferrell

Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year – Jack Stowe

Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Barnes

Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Jayden Carter

Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Channah Gannon

Dennis Weaver Community Service Award (given in conjunction with the Dusty Elam Foundation) – BJ Sylvia

SCHOLARSHIPS

Madison Pruitt – $3,000

Riley Phillips – $3,000

Gracie Campbell – $1,350

Madalyn Black – $1,350

Brady Daugherty – $1,350

Caden Davis – $1,350

Austin Dockrey – $1,350

Jayden Fellers – $1,350

Bethany Lambert – $1,350

Cooper Reed – $1,350

Kailee Rossman – $1,350

Brendon Sheppard – $1,350

Kyra Sherrill – $1,350

Jake Barlow – $1,000

Riley Bellomy – $1,000

Zowee Dillard – $1,000

Jaiden Foster – $1,000

Jackson Shemwell – $1,000

Allie Sullivan – $1,000

Olley Todd – $1,000

Willow Carden – $1,000

Anna Jones – $1,000

Beau Murray – $1,000

Ansley Beachboard – $1,000

Addison VanWinkle – $1,000

Cole Fowler – $1,000

Xavier Randolph – $1,000

