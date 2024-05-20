Dozens of athletes honored, $36,000 in scholarships awarded at third annual Thundies Sports Awards

A sold out crowd of 320 packed the third annual Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 18, 2024) at First Baptist Church in Manchester.
Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation in partnership with Thunder Radio WMSR and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 3 dozen awards were presented at the Thundies.
In addition to individual award winners for all sports at Coffee County Central, awards were presented for Dennis Weaver Team of the Year, Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year, Dennis Weaver Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Coffee Middle Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Westwood Male Athlete of the Year. New this year – Westwood Female Athlete of the Year was renamed to the “Joel Vinson Female Athlete of the Year Award” in honor of the late basketball coach at Westwood. Joel’s granddaughters Bella and Olivia Vinson presented the award.
Award winners were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, community members, coaches and Coffee County Central administrators.
Also presented at the Thundies was $36,000 in scholarships from the foundation to help graduating athletes with their college and tech school educations.
“We launched this event three years ago with a vision to give our athletes an ESPYs style awards night where they can feel special for all the hard work and dedication they have given to our local sports programs,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “The scholarship funding has grown from $4,000 the first year of the foundation to $13,000 the first year we had the Thundies to $36,000 this year and we could not be ore proud of the growth and the impact the foundation is having on athletes not only while they are wearing red and black, but when they move on to their college and tech schools after they graduate here.”
A full list of award winners is below:
Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year – Madison Pruitt
Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year – Xavier Randolph
Dennis Weaver Team of the Year – Coffee County Central Lady Raider Basketball
Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year – Joe Pat Cope, Lady Raider basketball
Football Offensive Player of the Year – Brendon Sheppard
Football Defensive Player of the Year – Blayne Myers
Girls Soccer – Brooklynn Skipper
Volleyball – Madison Pruitt
Cross Country Boys – Cayden Miller
Cross County Girls – Kailee Rossman
Golf Boys – Noah Costello
Golf Girls – Araya Hughes
Basketball Boys – Jackson Shemwell
Basketball Girls – Olivia Vinson
Wrestling Boys – Jake Barlow
Wrestling Girls – Ellysia Jennings
Swimming Boys – Jack Stowe
Swimming Girls – Elsie Lazalier
Baseball – Cole Pippenger
Softball – Willow Carden
Tennis Boys – Liam Brow
Tennis Girls – Rylea McNamara
Track Boys – Xavier Randolph
Track Girls – Kailee Rossman
Soccer Boys – Ethan Sloan
Cheerleader – Anna Jones
Dancer of the Year – Bailey Kitts
Trap Shooter of the Year – Riley Bellomy
Fisherman of the Year – Caden Davis
CMS Male Athlete of the Year – Jaxon Pruitt
CMS Female Athlete of the Year – Adalyn Clark
Westwood Male Athlete of the Year – Maxon Troxler
Joel Vinson Female Athlete of the Year – Zallona Dillard
Freshman Male Athlete of the Year – Kaysen Lowery
Freshman Female Athlete of the Year – Jules Ferrell
Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year – Jack Stowe
Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year – Natalie Barnes
Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Jayden Carter
Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Channah Gannon
Dennis Weaver Community Service Award (given in conjunction with the Dusty Elam Foundation) – BJ Sylvia
SCHOLARSHIPS
Madison Pruitt – $3,000
Riley Phillips – $3,000
Gracie Campbell – $1,350
Madalyn Black – $1,350
Brady Daugherty – $1,350
Caden Davis – $1,350
Austin Dockrey – $1,350
Jayden Fellers – $1,350
Bethany Lambert – $1,350
Cooper Reed – $1,350
Kailee Rossman – $1,350
Brendon Sheppard – $1,350
Kyra Sherrill – $1,350
Jake Barlow – $1,000
Riley Bellomy – $1,000
Zowee Dillard – $1,000
Jaiden Foster – $1,000
Jackson Shemwell – $1,000
Allie Sullivan – $1,000
Olley Todd – $1,000
Willow Carden – $1,000
Anna Jones – $1,000
Beau Murray – $1,000
Ansley Beachboard – $1,000
Addison VanWinkle – $1,000
Cole Fowler – $1,000
Xavier Randolph – $1,000
Blayne Myers – $1,000