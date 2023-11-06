Downtown Manchester Property Owners Invited to Grant Meeting

The City of Manchester is inviting Downtown Property owners to a meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, to learn about a 50% matching facade grant opportunity. Eligible improvements include: window rehab, painting, brick repair/repointing, signage, awnings, lighting, doors, entryways, etc. Roofs, sidewalks and landscaping are excluded.

Sarah Elizabeth McCleod, Historic Preservationist with the South Central Tennessee development District will be leading the meeting and had this to say:

Applications for the grant will be available at the meeting, or more information, contact Brittany Fiske, with the Manchester Community Zoning and Development. Bfiske@cityofmanchestertn.com