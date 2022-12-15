Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll this Friday night

Celebrate the season in Downtown Manchester!

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Harvest Local Foods and The Mercantile/Sweet Simplicity brings you the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll.

Discover the perfect gift at one of our boutiques, grab a bite at a local restaurant or food truck and enjoy the entertainment — including carriage rides, strolling Christmas characters, carolers, photos with Santa, Christmas movie viewing party, and new this year, live storefront window displays.

The event begins at 5:00pm and will last until 8:00pm. Everyone is welcome.