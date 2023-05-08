Doug Thomas was born on May 6, 1953, to the late Claude and Vivian Hawk Thomas in Manchester, TN. He was a glazier and ran a very productive four-acre farm known as the “Thomas Farm”. Doug and his family attended the Fredonia Church of Christ before his declining health. He enjoyed repairing lawnmowers and selling them, especially to those who might not be able to afford a new one. Doug was known to be the one with the green thumb in the family, especially when it came to roses. He had great success growing things, then transplanting them to his beloved daughter’s lawn. Doug also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, going to flea markets, and hunting and fishing, especially with his grandsons, even though he knew he may only be there for a few minutes. Doug loved his family and from a very young age, he always took care of them and put their needs above his own.

In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by all five of his siblings, Charles, Gladys, and Pascal Thomas, Nell Perry, and Juanita Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years as of May 4, JoAnn Banks Thomas; daughter, Amy Rutledge and her husband, Marc, who is more like a son; grandsons, Cameron “Cam” and Nate Rutledge; his 14-year-old, rescued fur baby, “Scrappy”; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, which includes his loving church family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Doug will be conducted on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Brothers Stephen Ray and Ed Crookshank officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 5 – 8 PM and again on Wednesday before the service at the funeral home. With his family at his side, Doug passed away at his home on Friday, May 5, after an extended illness.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com