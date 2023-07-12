Dot Foods to Open New Distribution Center in Manchester

Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America, has chosen Manchester as the location for its upcoming U.S. distribution center. The decision to expand operations within the state is a testament to Tennessee’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce. Dot Foods already has a presence in Dyersburg, and the addition of a second location reaffirms their commitment to the region.

The investment for the new distribution center amounts to $50.5 million, and it will occupy a spacious 177,000-square-foot facility. The project is expected to create 251 new job opportunities in Coffee County, contributing to the local economy. Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, is currently recruiting truck drivers in the region. Additional positions in the warehouse and office will be posted in the spring of 2023. The expansion also includes plans for a Family Health Center on-site, providing convenient and affordable medical care to employees covered by Dot’s health insurance plan.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee expressed gratitude to Dot Foods for choosing Coffee County as the location for their new distribution center. The state’s favorable business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract companies seeking growth and success. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe is confident that Manchester and Coffee County will support Dot Foods’ future endeavors, highlighting the region’s potential for further growth and prosperity.

Construction on the Manchester distribution center is slated to begin in late summer 2022, with the goal of achieving operational readiness by fall 2023. Dot Foods, headquartered in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, has been a family-owned and -operated business since its establishment in 1960. Serving all 50 states and over 55 countries, Dot Foods boasts a diverse range of food products. With a workforce of over 6,300 employees across North America, Dot Foods is committed to expanding its customer reach and meeting growing demand, particularly in the southeastern United States.