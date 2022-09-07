Dot Foods to host contractor meet and greet September 12

Dot Foods has announced a contractor meet and greet to be held Monday, September 12, 2022 from 8-11 AM at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester.

Who should attend this meet and greet: All contractors.

Electricians

Plumbing

Concrete flooring

Painters

Commercial contractors

Dot foods recently broke ground on a new facility in Manchester that will create more than 250 jobs. Click here to read more about the new industry to Coffee County.

Robert and Dorothy Tracy founded Dot Foods in 1960, with big dreams of starting a family business and streamlining the food supply chain.

Dot Foods’ business model, the talents of 5,900 employees, and the Tracy family’s ownership have helped the company become the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To learn more about Dot Foods click here.