DOT Foods gives glimpse of progress at its Manchester Distribution Center

DOT Foods, Inc., the largest food industry redistributor in North America, opened the doors of its newest distribution center in Manchester, Tennessee, to Thunder Radio for a hard hat tour on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Dot Foods Manchester general manager Anthony Soto, lead the tour. Thunder Radio saw the progress of construction of the $62 million, 177,000 square foot facility which included dry, refrigerated, and frozen warehouse space, an on-site garage, and offices.

Manchester will also be Dot Food’s first facility to open with an on-site healthcare clinic ready to serve anyone covered under Dot’s medical plan. This means that a Doctor and Nurse will be on staff and will be open to all employees and their families, Monday-Friday of each week.

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2023; some departments will begin to move this December, and others will make the transition after the first of the year.