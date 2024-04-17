Dot Foods and Dot Transportation to Host a Job Fair Friday, April 19, in Coffee County

to Fill Truck Driver, Warehouse, and Administrative Positions

Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), an affiliate trucking partner of Dot Foods, Inc., continues to grow its Manchester, Tennessee team. The company plans to hire another 30 truck drivers this year to support operations at the new Dot Foods distribution center at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway. DTI is seeking candidates who live within 100 miles of Manchester and are at least 21 years old. The Manchester distribution center will celebrate its grand opening this June. The facility will generate more than 300 job opportunities in warehousing and truck driving within the initial three years of its operation.

To help fill these 30 truck driver positions, DTI is holding a job fair on Friday, April 19, at the Tullahoma American Job Center (315 N. W. Atlantic St., Suite 100; Tullahoma, TN 37388) from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The company is looking to hire new and experienced drivers, along with veterans, couples, and retirees who may be interested in pursuing trucking jobs as their second career. For those interested in a driving career who do not have a Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), the company offers tuition reimbursement for truck-driving school or paid tuition for those hired before attending school. Employees will also receive $800 per week until they are fully trained. Drivers who cannot attend the job fair can learn more about these positions and apply online at DriveforDTI.com.

“We offer a variety of schedules with weekly time off for our drivers. We have worked hard to create options so our drivers can have the driving career they’re looking for, whether that’s the more traditional driving job that will have them home two days a week or a set schedule like our 4 on/4 off position that allows drivers to always know which days they are working and which days they will be home for the entire year,” explained Anthony Soto, general manager of the Manchester distribution center.

DTI also pays drivers for every part of the job, and their drivers are among the highest-paid in the industry. DTI’s fleetwide average compensation was $108,000 in 2023. First-year drivers average an annual income of $75,000. DTI’s best-in-class benefits package for truck drivers has an average value of $22,000.

Dot and DTI are committed to providing competitive wages and evaluate pay annually companywide. DTI announced a fleetwide increase for drivers at the start of 2024. Current and future Manchester employees will benefit from the higher wages.

“I am happy about the pay increase,” said truck driver Greg Hawks. “Driving is actually my second career, and it’s something I wanted to do since I was young. I love that I get to travel and make really good money while I do it. DTI really treats all of us well, too, which is what sets the company apart from others. My supervisors regularly checks in with me to see how I’m doing, and it’s not because they’re required to do that. They do it because they care.”

Dot’s Manchester distribution center began building its warehouse team at the start of the year to support operations at the new location. Manchester warehouse workers can earn starting pay up to $20.00 per hour. The company also offers flexible work schedules of four days a week and additional pay opportunities based on performance. Dot’s benefits package for warehouse workers has an average value of $17,000. Later this spring, the company will also provide on-site healthcare services for employees and any family members covered by Dot’s health plan at its Manchester Family Health Center.

“Our truck drivers and warehouse employees are the backbone of our company, and we would not exist without them. They allow us to successfully serve our suppliers and customers every day,” said Soto. “Their unwavering dedication and extensive knowledge play a vital role in our company’s ongoing success and growth, and we deeply value their dedication and hard work.”

To learn more about careers at Dot Foods, visit Careers.DotFoods.com and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDTI.com.