Obituaries

Dorothy “Sue” Sherrill

Published

Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mrs. Dorothy “Sue” Sherrill, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Sherrill was born in Winchester, TN, to her late parents Howell Black and Jurlene Garner Black. She worked at Batesville Casket Company for 30 plus years before retiring. Mrs. Sherrill enjoyed taking care of her cats and loved doing yardwork and being outside.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sherrill; brothers, Hank Black, Wayne Black, Damon “Booter” Black; sister, Betty Partin.

Mrs. Sherrill is survived by daughters, Jodie Marcrom, Kristie (Dwight) Gaskill, Cindy Logan; grandchildren, Kayla Marcrom, Kristan Marcrom, Leah Gaskill, Hailey Gaskill, and Tyler Jones; great grandchildren, Carter Marcrom and Abel Gallagher; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rutledge Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sherrill family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com 

