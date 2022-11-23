Connect with us

Dorothy Nell Green

Dorothy Nell Green passed away peacefully on November 20,2022 in Manchester, TN. She was born February 20,1941, in Lawrenceburg, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Green; parents, Walter and Bertha Baggett; sister, Shirley Baker. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Green; three brothers, Ray (Jo)Baggett, Paul (Diane)Baggett and Jeffrey Baggett; three sisters, Elizabeth Sanford, Ruth Baggett and Kathy Mowell and two grandchildren, Brandon (Mellisa)Green and Alex Green.   

      She graduated from Tennessee School for the Deaf in 1959 and worked for the TN Dept of Revenue for 33 years. Dorothy loved everyone. Dorothy always had a smile on her face and was always happy. Dorothy loved her family dearly and was loved dearly by them in return. Dorothy was a good worker and was always helpful. Dorothy loved to cook and made the best chicken and fudge pies ever made. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

Gravesite services only at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville TN at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at  bridgesforthedeafandhh.org . Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

