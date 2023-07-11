Mrs. Dorothy Louise Freeze, age 93, of Manchester TN, passed away Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga TN surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Charles Williams officiating, with burial to follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

The Family will receive visitors from 5 PM until 8 PM Monday, June 26, 2023, and again at 12 PM until time of service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on Friday, November 22nd, 1929, in Elkhart Indiana, the daughter of George and Lillie (Richie) Taylor. During the Great Depression the Taylor family would move to Manchester TN, where they would raise Dorothy and her siblings. At the age of 16 she would move back to Indiana where she would meet her husband of 51 years, Virgil Ford Freeze. Dorothy and her late husband would then move back to Manchester to enjoy retirement in 1977. Mrs. Freeze worked in some factories (Conns, Hermaseal, and Anderson’s) throughout the years, but her main job and priority was caring for her family, which she did well. she was a lifelong member of the New Union Church of Christ here in Manchester. She found enjoyment in many things she did in life, such as attending to her flowers in her garden, but one thing she did and she did right was baking, but out of everything she did in her life her family was her everything.

Mrs. Freeze is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sue Messick (husband Dannie) of Elkhart, IN, Rebecca Ann Nickeson (husband John) of Manchester, TN, and Janet Louise Morgan (husband Andy) of Manchester, TN; sisters, Peggy Reed, Penny Reed, and Linda Reed; daughter in-law, Shirley Mae Freeze of Murfreesboro; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Freeze is preceded in death by her son, Darrell Gene Freeze; brothers, Barney Taylor, John Taylor, and Ivan Taylor; sisters, Berdean Faulkner, Naomi Taylor, Edith Finchun, and Margret Bush.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Freeze Family.