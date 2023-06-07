Ms. Dorothy June Bon, age 78, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Ms. Bon was born June 7th, 1944, in Manchester, TN, to the late Mr. Hubert Warren and Mrs. Carmon Warren (Anthony).

Prior to her retirement, Dorothy worked for the State of North Carolina as a Public Health Coordinator. She was a believer in the Christian faith and was a member of Manchester First Methodist Church in Manchester. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a part of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the prayer shawl ministry, the ladies circle at her congregation, bird watching, sewing, knitting, and spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Goodman; and her nephew, David Warren. She is survived by her brother, Eugine Warren; sister, Bettie Ehrhardt; daughter, Rebecca Eraybar (Ali); grandson, Lucas Eraybar; nieces; Michelle Daniels; Debbie Roney (David), Gena Edwards (Lee); nephews, Mike Goodman (Sharon), Dale Ehrhardt (Lori); and great nephew, Isaac Daniels ; and several extended family and friends.

Visitation for Ms. Bon will be held Wednesday, June 7th, from 6:00pm till 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held the following day on Thursday, June 8th, at 11:00am, with visitors welcome prior.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bon family.