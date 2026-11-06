Dorothy Joyce Post, age 94, passed away on November 4, 2026, at her home in Beechgrove, Tennessee, while under hospice care. Her son, Scott, and granddaughter, DawnMarie, were by her side.

Dorothy was born on August 16, 1932, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where her father, Joseph Divackey, was stationed with the U.S. Army. The family later relocated to Cameron, Missouri, where she spent her childhood and early years. During her teenage years, she moved to Sacramento, California, beginning a new chapter in her life.

Dorothy was a woman of remarkable intelligence, determination, independence, and generosity. A graduate of Butte College in California, she possessed an enduring love of learning and remained an avid reader throughout her life. Her personal library contained more than 1,000 books, and remarkably, she had read every one of them. Her passion for reading reflected her inquisitive mind and lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

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Dorothy enjoyed a distinguished career in public service and court administration. She began her professional career as Clerk of Court in the small town of Orland, California. Her dedication, abilities, and leadership eventually led her to Tacoma, Washington, where she served as Clerk of Court. She concluded her professional career as Clerk of Court for Portland, Oregon, and Multnomah County. During her tenure, she played a pivotal leadership role in consolidating the courts under a unified administration, an accomplishment that earned her national recognition. In recognition of her achievements, she was honored as a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management. Her professional accomplishments reflected her unwavering commitment to excellence, public service, and effective leadership.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dorothy possessed an extraordinary work ethic. She devoted considerable time and energy to maintaining her olive orchard in Orland, California. Never one to shy away from hard work, Dorothy could still be found mowing the grass and trimming trees throughout her orchard at the remarkable age of 88. Her determination, perseverance, and independent spirit were defining characteristics of her life.

Dorothy had a special place in her heart for animals. Throughout her life, she surrounded herself with dogs and cats, whose companionship brought her great joy. Her compassion extended beyond her own pets, as she loved feeding the deer that visited her property and caring for stray animals in need. Her kindness toward animals reflected her generous heart and caring spirit.

Dorothy was a fiercely independent woman who valued her freedom and possessed a strong determination to accomplish whatever she set her mind to. Yet, alongside her independent spirit was a generous heart and a willingness to help others. Her strength of character, determination, and generosity will be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

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Dorothy accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and her Christian faith was an important part of her life. She attended Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beechgrove, Tennessee, for as long as her health permitted. Her family takes comfort in the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ.

Dorothy was the loving mother of three children, DawnMarie Harwell, Daniel N. Coy, and Scott N. Coy, from her marriage to Robert N. Coy. She was later married to John Post.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Post; her beloved daughter, DawnMarie Harwell; her son-in-law, Barton Brewer Harwell; her parents, Mary and Joseph Divackey; her stepmother, Ardella; and her younger brother, Kenneth Divackey.

She is survived by her two sons, Daniel N. Coy and Scott N. Coy; her sister, Shireen Kreutz, and her husband, Steve; her three grandchildren, Jacob (Sayaka), Colby, and DawnMarie (Tyler); and her six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Soara, Caleb, Kyler, Given, and Layla.

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During her final days, Dorothy was surrounded by the love and compassion of family, friends, and neighbors, many of whom visited and offered prayers, encouragement, and support. The family is deeply grateful for the kindness and thoughtfulness extended to Dorothy during this time. Special appreciation is also extended to the friends and family members who traveled from afar to offer their love and support.

The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated healthcare professionals and caregivers at Caress Health Care Hospice, Aveanna Home Health, Southern Oaks Post Acute, NHC, and Stonecrest Hospital. Their kindness, compassion, and commitment to Dorothy’s care provided comfort and support during a difficult time.

The family also extends its sincere gratitude to the staff of Tullahoma Funeral Home and Manchester Funeral Home for their professionalism, kindness, and compassionate assistance during this time of loss.

Visitation, Funeral, and Graveside Services

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Visitation honoring the life of Dorothy Joyce Post will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at:

Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church

471 Old U.S. 41

Beechgrove, TN 37018

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Pastor John Vile and Paul Smith will deliver the eulogy as family and friends gather to celebrate Dorothy’s life, honor her memory, and give thanks for the many years they shared with her.

A graveside service and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester, Tennessee.

Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of strength, determination, generosity, and faith. Her life was marked by remarkable accomplishments, a love of learning, compassion for animals, and devotion to those she held dear. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and all whose lives she touched.